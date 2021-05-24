Rhode Island becomes 8th US state to reach vax milestone

The other seven states are Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington, May 24 (IANS) Rhode Island has becomes the eighth US state to reach to have administered at least one Covid-19 vaccine to 70 per cent of its adult population, the latest official data showed.

In response to the achievement, the state Governor Daniel McKee tweeted on Sunday: "Way to go, Rhode Island."

These eight states have reached the milestone that President Joe Biden had promised to meet nationwide before Fourth of July or Independence Day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, around half a million Americans would need to receive the first dose of the vaccine each day in order to reach Biden's goal.

So far, more than 61 per cent of US adults have got at least one Covid-19 shot and more than 49 per cent are fully vaccinated, showed CDC data.

However, "the demand for a shot is down -- and experts worry the slowing vaccinations may mean some communities don't reach the widespread protection levels that officials hope for and continue to face outbreaks", a CNN report said on Sunday.

According to the CDC data,, over the past week, about 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered each day, a 46 per cent drop from the peak rate of nearly 3.4 million per day in mid-April.

As of Monday morning, the US has registered a total of 33,116,798 confirmed cases and 589,890 deaths.

The two tallies currently account for the world's highest.

--IANS

ksk/