Rice-producing state now producing drugs, BJP leader Lanka Dinakaram slams Andhra CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakaram slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that a rice-producing state is now producing 'drugs and ganja'.



BJP leader stated that generally Andhra Pradesh is called "Annapurna" for producing rice on large scale but now it has become "Sampurna Drugs and Ganja Pradesh"

"Everyone in the state is worried about the present circumstances under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration," he said.

Recently, Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 9,000 crore from Mundra Port in Gujarat's Kutch, it has links with Vijayawada and the state police simply said there is no activity except the address mentioned.

Speaking further the Minister said there are many doubts in the public's mind on the seizure of Ganja for the last three to four days across the country.

The roots of the Ganja delivery is appearing towards Andhra Pradesh and the series of serious allegations have been blowing up against the ruling party leaders, he said.

"People of Andhra Pradesh are appealing to bring back Andhra Pradesh as "Annapurna" from Drug, Ganja and Liquor with remedial measures and stringent action with immediate effect," he added. (ANI)

