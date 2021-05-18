Rice ration card holders in TN to get benefit Covid relief scheme

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered to pay Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan,, to people who have recently received their rice ration cards, a press release issued by the state government said on Tuesday.

As many as 2,14,950 new rice ration card holders will be benefitted by the government order. Stalin had already ordered the disbursal of the first instalment to 2,07,66950 rice ration card holders at an expense of Rs 4,153.39 crore.