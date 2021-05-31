Rice, wheat bran distributed in TN to feed stray dogs, cows

Animal Husbandry Department officials said that they have received 1,250 kg of rice from the Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association, while state government milk undertaking Aavin has also donated milk powder worth Rs 1 lakh, and will deliver this materials to recognised organisations working in the area of animal welfare, as well as some individuals who are at the forefront of feeding stray animals.

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Animal Welfare Board, under the state Animal Husbandry Department, is helping to feed stray animals including dogs and cows in the streets this year, like it had during the lockdown in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

The department has already sent a circular to all the District Collectors to coordinate with these animal welfare organisations and individuals who used to feed strays in their respective jurisdictions.

Activist Selvaraj Manikantan, who feeds stray dogs at Madurai, told IANS that he has already been contacted by the district administration which has conveyed that the Animal Husbandry Department will be providing rice and skimmed milk powder to feed strays.

"Already, I am feeding some dogs in the neighbourhood and this would be of great help as I was running from pillar to post to get the materials," he said.

Other than stray dogs and cattle, 25 gunny bags of wheat bran was being distributed to feed the horses which are used for joy rides in Marina beach.

Wilson Peter, a horse owner at Marina beach, told IANS: "Yes, we have received the wheat bran and it is of immense help as we were not able to get the necessary wheat to feed the horses owing to lockdown."

