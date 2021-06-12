  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Rich nations along with India must step up game to bridge Nepal's Covid vax shortages

Rich nations along with India must step up game to bridge Nepal's Covid vax shortages

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 12th, 2021, 13:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Rahul Kumar
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features