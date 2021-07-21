Rich resources bestowed on Telangana lost under AP rulers: KCR

His assertion came as he noted how the state overtook Rajasthan to emerge as the top sheep producer in the country.

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state, which was richly bestowed with all kinds of resources, lost out under rulers from the earlier united Andhra Pradesh.

"A Central minister personally told me about sheep production and supply," KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said.

He claimed that farmers used to commit suicide due to lack of electric power earlier but now they are confident with the fulfilment of goals of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, for which he had brainstormed for six months.

Telangana is on top with per capita power consumption of 2,070 MW, he said.

The CM also claimed that Dalits have suffered injustices from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and the Dalit Bandhu scheme is not a stunt for the polls which are more than two years away.

--IANS

sth/vd