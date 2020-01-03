Ridiculous to paint Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' as anti-Hindu, say poets, writers

New Delhi: Top poets and writers including Javed Akhtar, Rahat Indori and Vishal Bhardwaj on Thursday described attempts to paint Faiz Ahmed Faiz's revolutionary Hum Dekhenge as anti-Hindu and pro-Islam, a "ridiculous" and "narrow-minded" attempt.

They were responding to IIT-Kanpur forming a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of Hum Dekhenge on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia in their protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Faculty members and some students filed a complaint against a student for reciting the poem, which they claimed provoked "anti-Hindu" sentiments.

"This poem was written against a fundamentalist called Zia-ul-Haq, a dictator. It is interesting that fundamentalists, all kinds of, don't like this poem," Akhtar told India Today TV.

Explaining the context of the poem, which was written in 1979 to criticise the dictatorship and fundamentalism of former Pakistani general-turned president Zia-ul-Haq, the veteran poet-screenwriter said if Faiz's poem is anti-Hindu, then one would have to believe that Zia was secular, which does not make sense.

"It seems we are negotiating with people who have no sense of history, have no idea who this great poet was, who have no idea what poetry is, who don't know the language in which it was written, they don't know anything. This is written against a fundamentalist, regressive, almost Talibani mentality holding dictator. This poem was banned under his regime," Akhtar said.

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who had used Faiz's Gulon Mein Rang Bhare...' in his critically-acclaimed, Kashmir-set 2014 film Haider, said those interpreting it as pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu lack "emotional intelligence".

"It sounds totally ridiculous. To understand poetry, you need to feel it first. You need a certain standard of emotional intelligence, which seems to be completely lacking in those who are interpreting it as pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu," Bhardwaj said.

Faiz's daughter Saleema Hashmi said she found the whole controversy "funny" and hoped that ultimately her father's words will win over the hate.

"Let's look at in another way, they may end up getting interested in Urdu poetry and its metaphors. Never underestimate the power of Faiz," Hashmi said.