Rights groups call for independent probe into attack on Pak lawmaker Jugnu Mohsin

Syeda Maimanat Mohsin from the Punjab Assembly, more commonly known as Jugnu Mohsin, survived an assassination attempt in Okara, after unidentified individuals opened fire on her vehicle, Pakistan media reported on Monday.Calling on authorities to mitigate threats made against women online, Amnesty International South Asia has called for a swift and independent investigation to bring those responsible to justice."PAKISTAN: The attack on parliamentarian Jugnu Mohsin is a glaring reminder of the need for authorities to act on threats made against women online. A swift, impartial and independent investigation must be immediately conducted to bring those responsible to justice," said Amnesty International South Asia.The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called on authorities to bring the perpetrators to book immediately. "HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and writer Jugnu Mohsin. We are relieved that she is safe. The perpetrators must be brought to book immediately," HRCP tweeted.According to the Pakistani digital media platform Voicepk.net, an FIR has been filed in the Hujra Shah Muqim police station against six unnamed accused. Two were arrested while others are still at large.This attack on Jugnu Mohsin comes a few days after she had submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, condemning attacks on journalists and rights activists in the country."What is happening to journalists and rights activists here is nothing new. We have fought long and hard for whatever little freedom we enjoy," she said in the assembly.She also spoke about the recent attacks on her fellow journalist Absar Alam and Asad Ali Toor and the banning of popular news anchor Hamid Mir's show."Being a journalist myself with a 30-year experience and since my husband Najam Sethi has been attacked, arrested and disappeared on a number of occasions for his constitutional right to freedom of expression, I know what it feels like so. I am speaking for all the families of the oppressed today," she had said.According to Pakistan media reports, Mohsin was receiving death threats on social media. Some people had been warning her not to hold a rally in Punjab's Jujh Kalan and threatened her that they would attack her if she would go ahead with her planned public meeting.Despite the threats, Mohsin went on to conduct the rally, after which unidentified gunmen intercepted the convoy and opened fire. They also hurled stones and attacked them with clubs.Last month, Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor, known to be critical of the country's establishment, was attacked in Islamabad. The attackers broke into his house and attacked him brutally.The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has ranked Pakistan the fifth most dangerous place for the practice of journalism, with 138 media persons there having lost their lives in the line of duty between 1990 and 2020. (ANI)