Rights watch says Taliban 'dismantling' human rights in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 23 (ANI): The Taliban has taken steps to steadily dismantle the human rights gains of the last 20 years, rights groups have observed.



In a report released earlier this week, three rights groups stated that the outfit has steadily abused human rights including placing restrictions on women, freedom of expression, civil society, and girls' education.

The report, by Amnesty International, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), referred to attacks on human rights advocates, who are being hunted in door-to-door searches, TOLO News reported.

"In just over five weeks since assuming control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have clearly demonstrated that they are not serious about protecting or respecting human rights. We have already seen a wave of violations, from reprisal attacks and restrictions on women, to crackdowns on protests, the media and civil society," said Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for South Asia.

"Right now, Afghan women do not have access to education and work. The women do not have the right to participate in politics, and this reveals the humanitarian crisis in the country," said Zarqa Yaftali, a women's rights activist.

The groups also highlighted how the Taliban continues to state that they will respect human rights based on Islamic sharia.

Political analysts have argued that violation of political rights by the Taliban will push the international community away from recognising the outfit. "If the Taliban violates human rights, they will stand against Western countries and their fundamental values, and this may cause Western countries to not recognize them officially," said Sayed Hakim Kamal, a political analyst.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban had said that they will address concerns of human rights after recognition of the new Islamic Emirate government.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information and Culture of the caretaker cabinet said that if the international community recognizes the new government, they will address the concerns over allegations of human rights violations, TOLO News reported. (ANI)

