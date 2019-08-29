Rijiju expresses happiness over Fit India Movement's launch on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday expressed happiness over the launch of Fit India Movement on the 114th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary hockey player of India.

While addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi, Rijiju said, "I am happy that we are launching Fit India Movement on the birth anniversary of Major Dyan Chand. We will make efforts to take this programme to new heights. Every Indian should be mentally and physically fit in order to take the country forward.""This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with the participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this," he said in his concluding remark.The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister also informed that President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Sports Awards, National Adventure Awards, Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award in the evening today to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Indian athlete.Notably, each year, National Sports Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Major Dyan Chand. Across the country, several fitness programmes are conducted to spread awareness about the importance of sports and games in the lives of every individual. (ANI)