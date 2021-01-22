RIL consolidated revenue increases by 7.4 pc in Q3 results

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for RIL before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 26,094 crore, higher by 12 per cent Q-o-Q.The net profit before exceptional item for RIL for the quarter was Rs 15,015 crore, which was higher by 41.6 per cent Q-o-Q.The cash profit before exceptional item for RIL was Rs 21,473 crore, higher by 27.5 per cent Q-o-Q.The Earnings Per Share (EPS) before exceptional item for RIL was Rs 20.5 per share which registered an increase of 38.2 per cent Q-o-Q.RIL further stated that standalone revenue for the quarter was Rs 71,454 crore, higher by 10.9 per cent.Standalone EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 12,306 crore, higher by 4.2 per cent.The standalone net profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 8,744 crore, higher by 33.6 per cent.The standalone cash profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 9,376 crore, higher by 30.2 per cent.The exports for the quarter was Rs 31,559 crore, which was a decline of 8.5 per cent Q-o-Q.The consolidated revenue including access revenues for Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) for the quarter was Rs 22,858 crore, higher by 5.3 per cent.The EBITDA for the quarter for JPL was Rs 8,483 crore which was an increase of 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q.The net profit for the quarter for JPL was Rs 3,489 crore which was a growth of 15.5 per cent Q-o-Q. The total customer base for Jio as on December 31, 2020 was at 410.8 million with a net addition of 5.2 million customers.The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) during the quarter for JPL was Rs 151 per subscriber per month as against Rs 145 per subscriber per month in the trailing quarter while the total data traffic during the quarter was 1,586 crore GB which was a growth of 4 per cent.The consolidated revenue for Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) for the quarter was Rs 37,845 crore, lower by 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q.The EBITDA for RRL the quarter was Rs 3,087 crore which was higher by 53.9 per cent Q-o-Q. The net profit for the quarter for RRL was Rs 1,830 crore higher by 88.1 per cent.The cash profit for RRL for the quarter was Rs 2,482 crore higher by 76.3 per cent.Commenting on the results, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our company's impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21.""We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business. I am proud that Reliance has employed 50,000 more people since March 2020," he added.RIL chairman said he was especially pleased that the world is now closing ranks for a strong global action on climate change."This gives Reliance the right opportunity to accelerate our own ambitious New Energy and New Materials business wedded to the vision of clean and green development. In line with this vision, our Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business has formally reorganised its reporting segments to reflect our new strategy and management matrix for this enterprise.""The reorganised structure will facilitate holistic and agile decision making and enable us to pursue attractive new opportunities for growth, with strategic partnerships with the best and the biggest in this business globally. The O2C platform will increasingly move further downstream and become closer to customers. It will create planet-friendly and affordable energy and materials solutions to meet the growing needs of every sector of the Indian economy," he added. (ANI)