RIL to set up world's largest zoo in Gujarat

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the 'Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom' has been recently approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), that will be set up on RIL's 280-acre land near its refinery at Moto Khavdi region in Jamnagar.

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be setting up the world's largest zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

The zoo is said to be the pet project of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. It will also be a part of the company's CSR activities to help the Gujarat Forest department in sheltering those big cats which have been injured and rescued. The developers hope it will materialize in two years.

The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom will have around 100 different species of birds, reptiles and animals from all over the world. There will be sloth bears, kommodo dragons, Indian wolves, rosy pelicans, fishing cats, barking deer, slender lori's among others.

The zoo will also have a collection of cheetahs, giraffes, elephants and lions from Africa, and ostriches and meerkats among others.

The CZA, in its 33rd meeting on February 12, 2019, approved the DPR along with the master layout plans submitted by the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom.

The zoo's plan layout shared on the CZA website also depicts wildlife sections like 'Forest of India', 'Frog House', 'Insect Life', 'Exotic Island', 'Wild Trail of Gujarat' and 'Aquatic Kingdom'.

"As we have the world's tallest statue in Gujarat (the Statue of Unity at Kevadia), soon we will be having one of the world's biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at one place. Such zoo is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar," M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at a virtual conference, marking the foundation week of ASSOCHAM, last month.

