Ringleader of stone-pelters caught by J&K Police in Soura

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested Hayat Ahmad Bhat, the main instigator of law and order disturbance in the downtown area of Srinagar city.



Bhat, alias Hayat Dar was instrumental in mobilising miscreants in and around Jenab Sahib Soura.

Previously affiliated with the proscribed Muslim League, Bhat was booked twice in the past under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act for his involvement in more than 16 FIRs pertaining to law and order disturbances.

Dilbagh Singh, the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, told ANI that Dar was arrested in an early morning raid.

"He was earlier booked under PSA. After his release, he started organising the stone-pelting in the areas of Anchar Lake and Soura. His arrest is a major breakthrough," Singh said.

This year, three FIRs under ULA (P) were registered against him in the Soura Police Station for his involvement in subversive activities. (ANI)

