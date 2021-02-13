Rinku Sharma murder case transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi Police has transferred the case of a youth Rinku Sharma, who was allegedly stabbed to death in Mangolpuri area of Delhi, to its Crime Branch.



An FIR was registered in the case on Friday and five accused have already been arrested. According to the police, the incident took place following a scuffle at a birthday party over some business rivalry.

"The police immediately registered an FIR and five persons have been arrested in this matter so far. We are in touch with family members. And we are looking at all angles in this investigation," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

"So far, whatever has emerged from our investigation, the incident took place following a scuffle at a birthday party over some business rivalry," he said responding to a query about any other angle to the incident.

According to the police, a quarrel took place during the celebration over an old business rivalry.

"After this, they left the place. Later on, some youth who were part of the celebration gathered near Rinku Sharma's house and a fight broke out again. In that fight, Rinku Sharma sustained stab injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital. During the treatment, he, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries," police said.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. (ANI)

