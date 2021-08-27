Rinnai develops micro bubble bath unit for human health

Tokyo [Japan], August 27 (ANI): Japanese company Rinnai is famous for gas stoves and water heaters. Recently, it has developed thermal energy tools and machinery.



The over century-old company continues to produce advanced devices to improve social life.

In 1918, the founder of Rinnai, Hidejiro Naito invented an oil gas cooking stove. It aims to realize comfortable daily life based on the principle of contribution to society.

The latest micro and ultrafine bubble technology of Rinnai provide a comfortable bath unit.

The bubble has three categories which are milli, micro and ultrafine. The process by which a fine bubble is created is made possible by Rinnai's accumulated technology.

Rinnai

"When developing, the point we particularly insisted is the circulating metal fittings. It is an entrance to spit out hot water. We have created and developed more than 30 works of the shape of this nozzle. The shape of this nozzle is the key device for making a small bubble. It creates a white and muddy effect of hot water, said Keisuke Goto.

Micro and ultrafine bubbles technology is beneficial for health.

It penetrates the pores of the skin and keeps the skin hydrated. The bubbles even help to remove dirt from the skin.

Rinnai is also conducting a clinical trial in nursing homes for the elderly to further improve the functioning of the product.

"By fantastically whitening the bath, it is a feature that a relaxing effect is created in daily bath time. It provides various effects at the same time, such as the effect of continuously warming the body and removing and rubbing dirt on the skin. We have a lineup for general households. In addition, if supplying hot water containing bubble, for example, the user can wash dish plate. Users can wash body in the shower without taking a bath. I think that many people will feel the effect," said Keisuke Goto.

Rinnai's policy is to raise the quality of daily life by introducing new advanced products over the next hundred years. (ANI)

