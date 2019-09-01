Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity, security: Shah appeals to opposition

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.

"I appeal to all political parties to rise above politics, not think about vote bank and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country. There are many other issues on which politics can be done but it must not happen on issues of national security and integrity of the nation," Shah said addressing a public gathering here in Solapur.Cornering opposition over the Article 370 issue, the Home Minister said that those in the opposition have opposed this step tooth and nail and have questioned the abrogation of Article 370."They must clarify whether they want terrorism to continue and bloodshed to go on in the country. Their statements are being used by our enemies against India in the United Nation," he said.Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining the integrity of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, BJP chief Shah said that since August 5 there has not been a single bullet fired in the state and not a single life has been lost."Jammu Kashmir is an integral part of India and doors of development have now been opened for the people. Now no enemy can dare to attempt any misadventure against the security and integrity of India," he added. (ANI)