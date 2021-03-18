Rise in Air India load factor, market share, shows DGCA data

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Air India has shown an upward rise in load factor and market share, according to recent data published by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



The data showed that there has been an increase of 11.7 per cent in the market share in February 2021, which is almost 2 per cent more than the previous two months. It also showed 12 per cent increase in load factor between January and February this year.

Air India officials said there has been an increase in load factor due to major changes has made in operations.

"Several passenger-friendly features and effective strategy to reach out to target group with enhanced visibility are major factors behind Air India's impressive performance," a senior AI official said on condition of anonymity.

"It is interesting to note that the ongoing disinvestment process has had no impact on the efficient running of the airline," he added.

Air India operates flights to more than 75 destinations in 55 countries. Domestic to international connectivity with mostly nonstop long-haul flights is a major USP of Air India. (ANI)

