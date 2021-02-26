Rise in Covid active cases continues in Telangana

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Friday shows that Telangana added 58 active cases since Thursday. The state ranks sixth after Maharashtra (4,902), Punjab (272), Madhya Pradesh (165), Gujarat (122) and Haryana (99).

The cumulative active cases in Telangana rose to 1,910.

The data also shows 129 people recovered during the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries jumped to 2,94,911.

The period also saw two deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,632.

The active cases in the state had dropped to below 2,000 early this month. It came down to 1,640 on February 17 before it started rising again. In less than 10 days, the state added about 300 active cases.

The number of active cases was 1,701 on February 22, the last day when the state health authorities issued its daily Covid bulletin. They stopped the practice from the next day with director of public health G. Srinivasa Rao announcing that a weekly bulletin will be issued instead of daily.

However, Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to resume issuing the daily bulletin, saying this was important to provide information to people at a time when there are chances of a second wave of the pandemic.

