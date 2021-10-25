Rise in fuel prices pushed up cost of veggies, fruits in Delhi: Traders

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Prices of vegetables and fruits in Delhi's wholesale and retail markets have gone up as surging fuel prices continue to push up transportation costs, traders said on Monday.



In the national capital, petrol is selling at Rs 107.59 per litre on Monday, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.32 per litre.

A vegetable vendor in Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi said that the price of onion stands between Rs 40-48 per kg, while tomatoes cost between Rs 40-50 per kg.

"Petrol, diesel prices have increased transportation costs, and so have the rains. There is reduced supply in the market," he said.

"Vegetable prices have gone up due to increase in transportation costs and toll charges. We are paying between Rs 200-400 per 'dhadi' (5 kg). Rates of leafy vegetables, tomatoes, onions, potatoes have gone up," another vendor from Okhla Mandi said.

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday.

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi reaching Rs 96.32 per litre.

The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. (ANI)



