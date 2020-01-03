Rise in J&K complaints shows system improved: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Jan 3 (IANS) Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said here on Friday that the rise in the number of complaints filed with the authorities in the recently formed union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir should be seen as a sign of the people's growing faith in the administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Monitoring Dashboard of Grievance Portal of the Jammu and Kashmir government, Singh said that the higher volumes of complaints indicated improvement in the government's response and redressal mechanism.

The Minister also mentioned that a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench would be established in Jammu and Kashmir apart from a law university and a state-of-the-art sports stadium. Inaugurating the first capacity building programme on General Financial Rules-2017, e-Procurement and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) earlier, Singh said the UT of Jammu and Kashmir would soon emerge as a model of transformation for the rest of the country. This is the third major program to be organised in the UT in the last two months. The Minister noted that all the Central laws like the Right to Information Act, Land Registration Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, among others, had become applicable to Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019. pvn/bc