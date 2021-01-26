'Rise in prostate-related urinary problems during winter session'

One of the most common problems faced by men above the age of 60 is enlarged prostate (Benign prostatic hyperplasia). The prostate gland produces the fluid that carries sperm during ejaculation. It surrounds the urethra, which is the tube through which the urine passes out of one's body. But when you suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), your prostate is larger than usual which squeezes the urethra. Thus, this can weaken your pee stream owing to which you may wake up several times at night to urinate.

Be watchful of symptoms like frequent or urgent need to urinate, nighttime urination, and inability to empty the bladder completely. Unfortunately, urinary symptoms worsen as the days become colder and that is how prostate enlargement cases crop up more during the winter season, Dr Suraj Lunavat, Urologist, Apollo Spectra, Pune, told IANSlife.

"This year, Pune city has witnessed a 30 per cent surge in the prostate enlargement cases. The reason why one encounters the problem of enlarged prostate during winter is that we sweat less and lose less fluid through sweating and in this process we produce more urine instead. Thus, during winter, one feels the urge to pee more frequently. It is not a grave problem but can affect one's life if not tackled at the right time."

He added,"Though, this problem can be managed by adopting few lifestyle changes, medications or the last resort can be a surgery called Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). Get yourself evaluated by opting for a sonography and consult the doctor for the proper line of treatment suitable for you."

To get relief from the symptoms of BPH, it is essential to follow few guidelines, he says.

"Empty your bladder properly when you go to pee as this will reduce the need for subsequent trips to the toilet. Men who are nervous and tensed may feel a frequent urge to urinate so cut down the stress by staying physically active and practicing relaxation techniques like meditation."

"Avoid drinking fluids after the evening. Say no to caffeine and alcoholic beverages during the night as it can irritate your bladder and stimulate the kidneys to produce more urine leading to nighttime urination. Do pelvic exercises to strengthen your pelvic muscles. Also, try to stay warm during winter as cold weather can cause frequent urination."

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/tb