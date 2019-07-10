Rishikesh: Ganga close to danger mark due to heavy downpour

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): River Ganga reached close to the danger mark in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Wednesday due to incessant rains across the state.

River Ganga touched the precarious water level at 338.05 meters after heavy rain lashed several parts of the state.



Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, likely over Uttarakhand during Jul 10-July 12.

IMD, a day earlier, had issued an alert of heavy rainfall for several districts in Uttarakhand from July 9 to July 13.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal & Dehradun Districts on July 9 and July 10, 2019," read a statement from the IMD.

IMD also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Haridwar districts for July 11 to 13. (ANI)

