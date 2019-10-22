RITES, Ghana Railways Development Ministry sign MoU to promote cooperation in transport, infrastructure projects

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Ghana Railways Development Ministry and RITES on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote long-term bilateral cooperation in transport and infrastructure projects in West African nation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ghana's Minister of Railway Development Joe Ghartey and Chairman and Managing Director of Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Rajeev Mehrotra at the International Rail Conference 2019 held here, a release by the RITES Limited read.Speaking on the occasion, Mehrotra said that the MoU would help RITES to enhance its presence in Ghana, while Accra would be benefitted by technical knowledge, experience, training and resources of Indian Railways and RITES."Economic growth in the Republic of Ghana has been on a fast pace and this MoU is a step towards building a long term business relationship between RITES and Ghana's Ministry of Railway Development," he said."It will also help RITES to enhance its presence in Ghana, which will be benefited by technical knowledge, experience, training and resources of Indian Railways and RITES," he said.RITES Limited, a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. (ANI)