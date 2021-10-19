Rivers in spate amid torrential rains in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): The rivers in Uttarakhand have been in spate amid incessant rainfall in the state for the last 48 hours.



As per information shared by the district administration officials, the Gola bridge in Kathgodam district has collapsed due to the surge in the Gola river affecting the bypass leading to the district.

"Gola barrage is also expected to be damaged by the river. At present, the administration and police are keeping an eye on it and are on full alert mode," stated the officials.

In Nainital, the roads are flooded by water, while in Bhimtal, the houses got filled with debris and water amid waterlogging due to continuous rainfall. The Nandakini river is also witnessing an increase in water level as the Chamoli region continues to experience torrential rains.

The continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of the state, while several tourists were reported to be stuck due to rainfall or landslides.

Earlier on Monday, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) along with Uttarakhand police rescued 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while returning from Kedarnath Temple.

Also, passengers were rescued from a vehicle stuck in Lambagad drain on Badrinath highway in Chamoli that got completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places.

Meanwhile, SDRF is continuously monitoring the situation as the national weather forecasting agency -- India Meteorological Department -- has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next few days. (ANI)

