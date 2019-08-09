Rivers rising in UP, administration on alert

On Thursday evening, the Ghaghra river was flowing above the danger mark in Barabanki and Gonda. In Barabanki, the river was flowing 27 meters above the danger mark where in Gonda, it was above by 25 meters. The water level of the river went up as water is been released continuously from Banbasa dam near the Nepal border.

Barabanki's Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sirauli Gauspur, Ashok Kumar said: "We are continuously trying to moving people to safer places. They are been provided with food and we are ensuring that no one faces any trouble. We have distributed tarpaulins and mosquito nets to 77 families."

The water level of Ganga and Yamuna has also gone up significantly due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Many areas of Prayagraj have been inundated. District administration has been instructed to be on alert following the threat of flood. According to the Irrigation Department, the water level of Yamuna is increasing because of water coming from Ken, Betwa and Chambal rivers. At the same time, heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh is increasing the water level of Ganga. In Prayagraj, the water level of Ganga and Yamuna was recorded to be 75.710 metres and 76.350 metres, respectively. The administration has ordered to a stop on all types of boats, including motorboats, from plying on the Ganga. A Flood Relief Disaster Management Department official said: "The water level of some of the rivers is increasing at some places. NDRF teams are on alert. People are been evacuated from the places where the threat of flood is the most. They are been provided with all the necessary things." Relief Commissioner G.S. Priyadarshi visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation.