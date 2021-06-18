RJD claims Nitish Kumar the 'architect' of crisis in LJP

Shyam Rajak, the National General Secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said, "Nitish Kumar is the architect of the separation between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Lok Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders have claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the architect of the split in the LJP.

"Now the numbers game is with Pashupati Kumar Paras but I am sure that LJP has a cadre-based vote bank which may back Chirag Paswan. Hence Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may have succeeded in the conspiracy but the people's support is with Chirag Paswan," Rajak added.

"In Bihar, the status of Nitish Kumar is not more than 'stepney' in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. He is the 'Madhu Koda' of Bihar. Koda was the only independent candidate in Jharkhand who became the state's Chief Minister. Similarly, Janata Dal (United) is a party which came in third during the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, still Nitish Kumar is holding the post of the Chief Minister," said Rajak.

Rajak said several JD(U) MLAs are in touch with the RJD's top leadership and the political equations in Bihar may change any time.

--IANS

