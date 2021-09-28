RJD, Congress stake claim to one Bihar seat heading for bypoll

The bypolls to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur constituencies in Darbhanga and Munger districts, respectively, are scheduled for October 30 and the results will be announced on November 2.

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) With dates of by-elections to two vacant Bihar Assembly seats announced, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have both staked claim for one constituency on behalf of the Mahagathbandhan.

These two seats fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLAs Shashibhushan Hazari (BJP) and Mewalal Chaudhary (JD-U), respectively.

RJD chief spokesperson Bhai Virendra said: "Keeping in view the importance of by-electionss it is extremely necessary for the strongest and largest political party of the Mahagathbandhan to contest it. Hence, the RJD will contest from these two seats. Our top leadership will give tickets to candidates having potential to win the bypoll."

However, Congress leader Ajit Sharma said: "As per the coalition pact, RJD should consider giving Kusheshwar Asthan to Congress. We had contested that election. We would claim that seat."

Congress MLC Premchand Mishra said: "We are claiming the seat of Kusheshwar Asthan due to our strong background in the region. We have no dispute with the RJD. The leaders of both parties will sit together and sort out this problem."

The Congress, under the Mahagathbandhan, had contested 70 seats in the 2020 Assembly polls but managed to win only 19. Due to its lacklustre performance, the Mahagathbandhan could not come to power.

There is no dispute over Tarapur seat.

