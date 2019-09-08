RJD expresses grief over Ram Jethmalani's demise, says lost a family member

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday mourned the death of eminent lawyer and party's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani, who passed away this morning at 95.

In a condolence message, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav expressed grief over the demise of Jethmalani. They said Jethmalani was a very well known lawyer in the country.



"He was a distinguished advocate, social and political activist and his death is irreplaceable damage to the social-political world," they said in a statement.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav also mourned the demise of Jethmalani and said the RJD family is heartbroken and saddened by his death.

Jethmalani also served as Union Law Minister and Union Urban Development Minister in the then NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A former chairman of the Bar Council of India, Jethmalani was described as a doyen of criminal law and had fought several high-profile cases including that of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.



One of the highest-paid lawyers, he had announced his retirement from the active practice of law in September 2017. (ANI)

