RJD hits out at Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi in new poster

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday put up a poster outside its headquarters which hits out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

"Jhoot ki tokri, ghotalo ka dhanda (a basket of lies, a business of scams)" said the party's poster, which also featured Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.



It comes after a poster comparing 15 years of governance of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) was seen outside the Income Tax intersection here on Thursday morning ahead of the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls.

The tussle between the RJD and JD(U) has come to the fore with the poster war signifying that Assembly polls will be all about comparing the work done while in office - 15 years each for both parties.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Bihar in the last quarter of 2020. (ANI)

