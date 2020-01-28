RJD leader Abdul Ghafoor dies; Nitish, Tejashwi express condolences

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) MLA from Mahishi assembly constituency in Saharsa district Dr Abdul Ghafoor died on Monday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed sorrow on the demise of Ghafoor.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "I am in grief with the news of the demise of former minister and MLA Abdul Ghafoor. The RJD family has lost a wonderful man and a strong companion with his demise. It is a great loss for the party. I pray for peace to his soul and courage to his family members in this hour of grief."



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed sorrow in a statement.

Kumar said Ghafoor was a great political leader as well as a social worker. (ANI)

