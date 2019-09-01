RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses JDU-BJP of corruption

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in the state of being a part of corruption at every level in the government.

"Crime and corruption are at their peak in the state. Bureaucrats are openly demanding bribes but no action is being taken because the JDU-BJP duo is taking a commission," Yadav said in a statement.



The RJD leader also said that a Bihar Chief Engineer put a contractor on fire when he refused to give him a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

"Does anyone have the courage to question Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on it," he asked. He said that several incidents of murder, rape, theft, and corruption are coming to light every day.

"These incidents have become the new norm in the state. Corruption is so rampant that bureaucrats openly demand bribes. Had something like this would have happened in a different state, the entire government and administration would have been in peril," Yadav said. (ANI)