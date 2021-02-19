  1. Sify.com
  RJD MLA rides bicycle to Bihar State Assembly to protest rising fuel prices

RJD MLA rides bicycle to Bihar State Assembly to protest rising fuel prices

Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 16:14:39hrs
Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Mukesh Raushan

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Mahua, Mukesh Raushan on Friday rode a bicycle to the State Assembly in Patna in protest against rising fuel prices.

He said, "The prices of petrol and diesel are being increased every day. Protesting against such policies I came in the cycle to take part in this Budget session."
"I have come from Hajipur, I started from there at 7 am today. Due to the price rise, everything is expensive. Crime is at its peak, we will surely work to overthrow the government from power" he further said. (ANI)

