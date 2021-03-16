RJD MP gives notice in RS to discuss bank employees' strike

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation of government banks.



"This House agrees to suspend the listed business on March 16 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation," read the notice.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms".

Pankaj Kapoor General Secretary Bank of India officers association Delhi had said, "The budget announcement said two banks and one insurance company will be privatised in the name of disinvestment. Nobody knows what is this disinvestment and who knows where the money from disinvestment goes?" (ANI)