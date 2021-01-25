RJD slams Nitish government for BAO's murder

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who's also the leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, said that Kumar was kidnapped a week ago but the police were asleep.

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) Following the murder of a block agriculture officer (BAO) named Ajay Kumar in Patna, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government for being unable to prevent frequent criminal acts in the state.

"Criminals protected by the state government are rampaging the state with frequent incidents of crime. And this is happening due to the shameless, immoral, shoddy and illegal rule in the state. This government has two Deputy CMs, but still it is unable to prevent criminalacts," Tejashwi said.

Kumar was missing since January 18 soon after he joined work following month long illness. On Sunday at around 10.30 a.m., the police in Patna managed to arrest the main accused named Golu, who confessed to the crime. Based on the information given by him, the police recovered Kumar's body from the bank of Morhar river near Sahab Nagar under Dhanarua police station.

The accused along with his three accomplices had killed Kumar by hitting on the back side of his head with a blunt object before burying the body.

According to an officer, the victim had given Rs 5 lakh to Golu and his father Sanjay Kumar to purchase a land. When Kumar went to see a plot, the accused held him captive in a room. Kumar was beaten up brutally before one of the accused hit on his head with a 'khurpi', an object used to trim grass. The motive behind the murder was to usurp the Rs 5 lakh which the victim had paid to the accused.

The victim's daughter has also slammed Patna police for being unable to trace her father's mobile phone.

"Ever since my father went missing, we met all the senior police personnel but they were unable to trace my father. I am not sure what to expect from the police and the administration," she wrote on social media.

Ravi Shankar Singh, the SHO at Kankarbahgh police station, said that three of Golu's associates are still at large. "They will be put behind the bars soon," he said.

