RJD slams Nitish govt over retired teachers' recruitment

Gagan alleged that the Bihar government has deliberately delayed the fresh recruitment of teachers across the state.

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan on Wednesday attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the appointment of retired teachers on contractual basis at the government schools in Bihar.

"There are lakhs of teachers' posts lying vacant in the state and the successful candidates are awaiting the appointment. On Wednesday, the education department issued a new direction over the appointment of retired teachers on contractual basis. The Nitish Kumar government, through fresh direction, is making a mockery of the youths who are awaiting the government jobs," Gagan said.

"Recently, the Nitish Kumar government issued a notification that the police personnel above 50 years of age should get retired. On the contrary, appointment of teachers above 60 years is nothing but a joke," Gagan said.

"The teachers recruitment was started in 2018 but the Bihar government deliberately delayed the process. Patna High Court directed the state government for the appointment of the teachers in the second week of December, last year, but the government did not make any headway to it. Instead, the government came up with a contract teacher formula," he said.

Such a situation has sent most of the successful candidates in a state of distress, whose age have either crossed or near to the upper limit.

--IANS

ajk/sdr/