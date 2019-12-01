RJD terms voting percentage in first phase of Jharkhand assembly polls as 'very good'

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has said that voting percentage in the first phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand was very good.

"The voting percentage is very good. However, it is very upsetting when they (BJP) say that they have eradicated all the Naxals here but after every day or two, we hear news about soldiers getting martyred," Jha told ANI on Saturday.



"We have to see above political rhetoric on the issue of Naxalism. The state needs a good alternative this time," he added.

The first phase of election in 13 Assembly constituencies across Jharkhand witnessed approximately 64.12 per cent till 5 pm, Election Commission said.

The first phase covered six districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla.

When asked about BJP's walkout from the floor test in Maharashtra, Jha said, "They (BJP) were aware and had the idea of the mood of the leaders and that is why they backed out."

"The way all the three parties-Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together despite differences in ideologies, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got the idea of the mood of the leaders present in the House," he said. (ANI)

