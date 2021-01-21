RJD to hold mega protest against farm laws on Jan 30

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who's also the leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, said that the farmers of the country are agitating against the farm laws which have been supported by the state government.

"If the NDA government is claiming that the laws are not against the farmers, then why are they protesting against them for months now? If the farmers believe that the laws are not beneficial for them, why the NDA government is not rolling them back? Over 60 farmers have secreficed their lives, but the NDA government is just not listening to them," Tejashwi said.

"During our government, the farmers were getting price above the MSP. After the Nitish Kumar government came to power in 2005, it abolished this act in 2006. As a result, the farmers became labourers and now they have become beggars. The situation is such that the farmers are getting only Rs 700 to 800 for their agricultural produce though the MSP of crops like paddy is Rs 1,868 per 100 kg," Tejashwi added.

"Our agitation will start at the block level from January 24 and our leaders and party workers will go to every doorstep to make people aware of the consequences of the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year. On January 30, we will form human chains across the state with the participation of our alliance partners," he said.

--IANS

ajk/arm