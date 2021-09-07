RJD will win both upcoming Bihar by-elections, says Tejashwi

"Nitish Kumar and BJP fraudulently won the 2020 Assembly election and all people of Bihar know it. This time, they will vote for RJD," Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Tuesday.

Patna, Sep 8 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is gearing up for the by-election to two Bihar Assembly seats and claimed that the people will vote for the party.

"The by-election to Tarapur and Kusheswar Sthan is scheduled in near future. The candidates of Mahagathbandhan will win both the seats and make us stronger in Vidhan Sabha," he said.

Noting that the difference between them and the ruling party in the Assembly is not much, Tejashwi Yadav said: "Our number is slightly lesser and we are confident about consolidating our position in it."

"We had contested the 2020 Assembly election on the issues of education, earning, irrigation, medicines, inflation, justice, and action. We had also promised 10 lakh jobs to unemployed youths of Bihar. We are followers of the social justice ideology of Lalu Prasad and people know that only RJD can provide the same," he said.

"Nitish Kumar and BJP fraudulently formed the government by using government machinery. It was a loot of mandate that people of Bihar gave to us. They have promised 19 lakh jobs during the Assembly election. Now, in less than one year, 15 lakh youths have lost their jobs in Bihar," he claimed.

"The farmers are agitating on roads. Criminals and mafias are running their own parallel government as the law and order completely collapsed in the state," Tejashwi Yadav also claimed.

