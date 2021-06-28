RLD questions new memorial for Dalits in UP

"Now that only a few months are left for the elections, instead of starting welfare programmes for Dalits, a desperate attempt is being made to mislead them," said Anupam Mishra, national spokesperson of the RLD.

Lucknow, June 28 (IANS) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has questioned the Yogi Adityanath government's intention behind the announcement of a memorial after Dr B.R. Ambedkar and asked why the government did not remember the Dalit icon in the last four and a half years.

Two days ago, the state government had announced a proposal to set up a Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow.

"When a grand Parivartan Sthal has already been constructed by the BSP government in the past, what is the need for wasting crores of rupees on a new centre? If the chief minister wants to establish a cultural centre, he should get it constructed at Samajik Parivartan Sthal, so that the money to be spent on land can be saved and put to good use. But the chief minister will not do this because he feels that by doing so, the credit for this would go to former Chief Minister Mayawati," Mishra said.

He said Dalits had risen above superficial politics and the Rs 45.4 crore meant for the memorial could be used for the uplift of Dalits.

"Today, Dalits want health, education, security and prosperity and not any memorial or museum. If the state government wants to do something for Ambedkar and his society in true sense, the government should strengthen the social and economic condition of Dalits which would be a true tribute to Dr Ambedkar," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb