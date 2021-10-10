RLD seeks UP village heads' advice for manifesto

Invoking his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said that he believed that village heads should have a major role in the development of any state.

RLD President Jayant Choudhury has sent out letters to every village Pradhan in this regard.

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (IANS) In a novel experiment, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is now reaching out to 59,000 village pradhans and seeking their advice for drafting the party's manifesto.

"Though 73rd Amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system empowered village heads, the system is yet to be implemented in all the states," he told reporters.

Chaudhary also cited administrative interference in some states, which obstructed rural development.

"In such a situation, village heads should not only try to get works done but also exercise their rights by not giving in to any sort of pressure," he said.

The village head of Nagla Mubarik village in Muzaffarnagar, Satender Kumar said, "I received a letter from Jayant Chaudhary inquiring about the issues plaguing the village. It is a welcome step."

"Issues like poor roads, water-logging and unemployment should be sorted out first. If people have jobs, there won't be any exodus."

Chaudhary will be in Muzaffarnagar to address Jan Ashirwad Rally in Budhana constituency on October 11.

