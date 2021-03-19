RLDA floats RFQ for leasing land parcel for residential development

According to RLDA officials, the Ramgarh Tal site spans 32,911 square metre and is located adjacent to the Ramgarh Tal Lake at Mohaddipur.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has floated a request for proposal (RFQ) for leasing a land parcel for residential development along with the construction of railway transit suites at the premium Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur.

The RLDA in a statement said that it is primarily a residential-cum-commercial neighbourhood located beside the railway area and Mohaddipur block.

It said that the complete land area of the Ramgarh Tal project is divided into two parts -- one part measuring approximately 32,011 square metre shall be available for lease-based residential development on 99 years' leasehold rights to the selected Lessee or developer and the built-up area (BUA) of the site for residential development is 48,017 square metre, excluding basement or stilt for parking.

RLDA said that the floor area ratio (FAR) of the site proposed for residential development is 1.50 and its reserve price is Rs 71.50 crore.

The other smaller part measuring 900 square metre, is earmarked for mandatory redevelopment of railway transit suites at Ramgarh Tal.

It said that some railway quarters are also to be constructed at Bauliya Colony, Gorakhpur under the colony redevelopment scheme of the Ministry of Railways, being implemented through RLDA.

RLDA further said that the Uttar Pradesh government has issued notification to exempt the railway land in the state from requirements of any amendments in the master plan or the zonal development plan for residential and commercial use subject to the land being developed in harmony with the surrounding areas.

It added that 100 Type-III railway quarters are also to be constructed at Bauliya Railway Colony for which a separate area measuring 13,516 square meter has been earmarked by North Eastern Railways.

The cost of mandatory railway development is estimated at Rs 25.47 crore. The online pre-bid meeting was held on March 16 and was attended by at least 12 developers or architects showing keen interest in bidding for the site. The deadline for the bid submission is May 4, 2021.

RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja said, "Gorakhpur is the gateway to Eastern India. The proposed mandatory railway re-development and residential development at Ramgarh Tal Colony and the construction of railway quarters at Bauliya Colony is a great opportunity for the developers to invest in prime property in Gorakhpur."

Dudeja said that it will also lead to employment generation for the local population.

The RLDA said that the site is bounded by Vindhyavasini park in the east, new Gorakhpur bus station in the West, Ramgarh Tal Lake in the south and railway golf ground in the north.

The office of the Gorakhpur Development Authority, a planetarium, a tourist bungalow and Champa Vihar Park lie in the vicinity.

It said that the lessee will be mandated to develop the site and carry out the mandatory railway redevelopment work as per applicable bye-laws and DCR norms. He or she will bear all costs towards railway re-development works (Mandatory Construction of Railways Assets-5 Transit Suite at RGT and 100 Type-III quarters at Bauliya).

--IANS

aks/sdr/