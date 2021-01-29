RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal protests against farm laws during President's address

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded the repeal of the three newly enacted farm laws, during President Ram Nath Kovind's budget session address in the Parliament.



Beniwal tweeted a video showing him displaying a placard and raising the slogan "Repeal all three black laws" during the President's address.

A total of 16 political parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, J-K National Conference, PDP, AITC, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, MDMK, Kerala Congress(M) and AIUDF in a joint statement on Thursday had announced that they will boycott the President's address in the Parliament to register their protest against the three farm laws.

Apart from these 16 parties, AAP and SAD had also announced that they will also boycott the President's address.

The first part of the Parliamentary session that commenced today will continue till February 15 and the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. (ANI)