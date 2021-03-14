RLSP decided to merge with JD-U as it is demand of current political situation: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that the party has decided to merge with Janata Dal (United) stating that it is the demand of the current political situation.



"In the interest of the nation and state, like-minded people in Bihar should come together. It's the demand of the current political situation. So, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has decided to merge with JD(U), under Nitish Kumar's leadership. We stand with them now," said Kushwaha.

Taking at the jibe the RLSP merging with JD (U), senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said Nitish Kumar should handover the Chief Minister's position to Kushwaha.

"The way BJP insulted Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly elections using Chirag Paswan. It was obvious that it somewhere niggled Nitish Kumar as well as Upendra Khushwaha. However, it is time that "Luv" should handover the CM position to his brother Kush as 'Luv-Kush' was the base of the JD(U)'s formation, said Tiwari.

Kushwaha was a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member till 2013, but he parted his ways in 2013 and floated his own outfit. In the recent Bihar assembly election 2020, the RLSP stitched a coalition with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. However, the RLSP could not win even a single seat. (ANI)

