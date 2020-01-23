RML hospital sets ups dedicated cornovirus isolation ward

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], 23 Jan (ANI): The Centre-run Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has been declared as a nodal Hospital to manage the cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) if detected in India.

The development comes amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China and reports that Indian nurses in Saudi Arabia suspected to have have tested positive in Saudi Arabia for the deadly disease

Speaking to ANI, Dr Meenakshi Bhawadwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML said, "We have built up a dedicated isolation coronavirus isolation ward. Our team of doctors and nurses have been instructed to monitor such patients, if need arises. Also, the Centre is making all important actions for preventive measure. However, as of now, no case of coronavirus has been reported in India so far.""As a part of preventive measure against coronavirus infection, people are advised to cover their mouth with mask, maintain a good standard of hand hygiene and should avoid travelling in crowded places. Any kind of fever, cough, cold and illness should be reported immediately to the nearest doctor," said Dr Bharadwaj.The Health Seceratry Preeti Sudan on Wednesday informed that as on January 22, 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novelcorona virus symptoms, and no passenger has been detected in India so far.Meanwhile, the union ministry of civil aviation to conducting the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to seven airports in India. These airports include, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. All seven identified airports have airports signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.Till, 22 January, a total of 440 cases of pneumonia with nCoV were confirmed in China and total of 9 people have died. Cases have been reported in 14 provinces (including Taiwan ) and municipalities as well.The hospital preparedness with regards to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed during high level meetings and advisories, and IPC Guidelines have been shared with the states.Adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available. State governments have also been advised on the necessary precaution to be taken up on the issue. (ANI)