R.N. Ravi to be sworn in Tamil Nadu Governor on Saturday

Madras High Court's Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will administer the oath of office to him at a ceremony on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan at 10.30 am.

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Ravindra Narayan Ravi, who was transferred to Nagaland to Tamil Nadu as Governor, will be sworn in as the southern state's 26th Governor on Saturday.

Born in Patna, Ravi did post graduation in Physics and had a small stint as a journalist in New Delhi before getting into the Indian Police Service.

A Kerala cadre officer, he had also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Bureau.

The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him as the interlocutor for peace talks with Nagas in 2014 and the Deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. He was posted as Governor of Nagaland in 2019.

A Raj Bhavan release said that Ravi had specialised in the dynamics of human migration in South Asia and had worked extensively on the political sociology of the border population. He had also coordinated with various Central agencies to meet the intelligence needs of the country.

--IANS

aal/vd