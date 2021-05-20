Road caves in, house collapses due to rain in Delhi

As per the report, a team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials of the Delhi Government has reached the spot and repair work of the road is being carried out. Delhi traffic police have diverted traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Due to incessant rain in Delhi, a portion of the road caved in and a house collapsed near a metro construction site in Najafgarh area in South West District on Thursday. However, the authorities said no casualty was reported so far.

Delhi traffic police issued an alert on its official twitter handle, "Traffic alert - the metro site and a house have collapsed on the way from Khaira turn to Najafgarh, please avoid using this route."

Delhi has witnessed unprecedented weather change since the last two days and moderate rain which began late night on Tuesday, continued till Thursday. According to IMD, in Delhi, all time rain fall was 60 mm, logged at the Safdarjung weather observatories on May 24, 1976.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour on Wednesday.

Also, an impact-based advisory was issued, predicting water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

