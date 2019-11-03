Road fatalities in Haryana decline by 3.55 pc, says ADGP

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The number of road fatalities declined by 3.55 per cent in the past nine months till September as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said on Sunday.

Similarly, road mishaps also came down by 4.47 per cent while injuries to persons decreased by 5.74 per cent."This has been possible with the sustained efforts, increased traffic safety enforcement as well as road safety awareness programs conducted by the Haryana Police," he said."Police have taken appropriate remedial measures to ensure road safety in coordination with concerned agencies under the Haryana Vision Zero project," he added.Virk said that the number of road accident deaths between January and September dropped to 3,744 from 3,882.Similarly, road mishaps cases have also witnessed a downward trend from 8,521 to 8,140, which saw a decline of 381 cases. Apart from this, incidents of injuries to a person saw an impressive decline of 425 cases.In total, 6,976 cases of injuries to persons were reported till September as compared to 7,401 last year."In addition to improving the road infrastructure with close coordination with concerned authorities, the Haryana Police is also keeping a close eye on drink driving and heavy goods vehicles plying without protective devices," he said."We will keep working on creating awareness and further reducing the rate of accidents and fatalities," Virk added.(ANI)