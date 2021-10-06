Road in Srinagar to be named after ML Bindroo

Srinagar Muncipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Juanid Mattoo in a tweet said the road named after Bindroo is a tribute to his contributions to the society.

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) A day after M.L. Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot dead by terrorists, a road in Srinagar is being named after him.

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society.

A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council," Junaid Mattoo, Mayor Srinagar Muncipal Corporation tweeted.

Terrorists fired upon owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

