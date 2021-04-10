Road mishap triggers outrage in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna, April 10 (IANS) Irate mob torched a police vehicle on Saturday after two people were killed in a road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Paswan and Vikas Paswan, both residents of Kori village.

"As per eyewitnesses, a police team was chasing both Ajit and Vikas who were on a tractor, as a result Ajit, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over its wheels and mowed down two minor children before plunging into a canal. It resulted in Ajit's death on the spot," said Santosh Kumar Rajak, SHO of Garahani police station.