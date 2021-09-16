Roadmap for cabinet expansion in Rajasthan ready, says Maken

"If Ashok Gehlot had not fallen ill we would have done cabinet expansion and the roadmap is ready for appointment at board corporations and district presidents," Maken said at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

The Congress leader said that Gehlot is still unwell and doing his work from home and as he gets well this will be done.

When asked about Sachin Pilot, he said, "At the state level, we are discussing all issues but if something is given at the AICC level its beyond my purview."

Sources say around five from the Pilot camp will be accommodated in the Gehlot cabinet, and also the appointments to the posts of chairman of boards and corporations have also been finalised.

While sources say that Gehlot is keen on cabinet expansion, the high command wants a cabinet reshuffle.

Friction between the two Congress groups in Rajasthan, led by Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, continues as the Pilot camp insists that the issues raised by him last year have not yet been resolved in the party.

Maken on July 30 after finishing his one-on-one interaction with all the 115 Congress MLAs, and senior party leaders, had said that some ministers had expressed their willingness to resign and work for the party. "Some people want to leave cabinet positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people," he had said.

